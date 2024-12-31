Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.
Aterian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.04.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Rubrik, Inc.: Under the Radar Cyber Security Stock Gains Traction
- About the Markup Calculator
- Pfizer: 4 Reasons to Buy This Stock
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.