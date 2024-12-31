Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.04.

About Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

