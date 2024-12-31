Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Decreases By 8.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

