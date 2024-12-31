ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 5.0 %

ASPI stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.27. ASP Isotopes has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 66.2% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 16.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

