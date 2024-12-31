Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 10,000 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 703,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,387.54. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 394 shares of company stock worth $5,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,421,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Further Reading

