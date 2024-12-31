Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $19.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 10,000 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 703,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,387.54. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 394 shares of company stock worth $5,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
