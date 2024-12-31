Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Grows By 10.6%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 958,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Stephens raised shares of Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Andersons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 11.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Andersons by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

