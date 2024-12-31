Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,971 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.