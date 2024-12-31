Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Decreases By 8.9%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arhaus Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 319,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arhaus by 9,035.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 68,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

