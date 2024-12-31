Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Drops By 8.3%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AROW opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $477.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,636. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,969,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 251.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

AROW has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

