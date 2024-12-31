Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

About Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.75%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

