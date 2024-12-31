AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AFB opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

