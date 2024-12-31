United Security Bancshares (UBFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
United Security Bancshares stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $47,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,816.68. This represents a 20.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
