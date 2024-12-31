Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Purchases $10,036.75 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $10,036.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,883.50. This represents a 5.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision BioSciences stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 9.15% of Precision BioSciences worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

