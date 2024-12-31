Insider Buying: Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Buys 5,109 Shares of Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Powell acquired 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,955.73 ($6,217.98).

Card Factory Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CARD stock opened at GBX 98.07 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Card Factory plc has a 1-year low of GBX 78.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 144.25 ($1.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £340.91 million, a PE ratio of 817.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

