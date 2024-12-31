Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Lowered to Hold Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.17.

NASDAQ GOEV opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Canoo has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $141.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 191.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

