Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YUM. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,167 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

