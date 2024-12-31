Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CEO Sells $1,508,896.91 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 103,847 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,508,896.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,735.98. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Mission Produce stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.54. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.