Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.99 ($0.25). Approximately 621,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 718,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.23).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insider Activity at Creo Medical Group

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Kevin Crofton bought 1,179,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £200,430 ($251,480.55). Also, insider Richard John Rees purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($24,592.22). Insiders purchased a total of 4,193,666 shares of company stock valued at $92,002,984 over the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

Further Reading

