IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 995.50 ($12.49) and last traded at GBX 993.90 ($12.47), with a volume of 76320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 987.50 ($12.39).

IG Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 944.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 919.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at IG Group

In other news, insider Marieke Flament bought 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.76) per share, with a total value of £49,988.95 ($62,721.39). 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

