Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 701.4 days.
Solvay Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Solvay stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09.
Solvay Company Profile
