Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Expands By 23.5%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Shares of STBFY stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.