Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 566,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 142,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
