The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

