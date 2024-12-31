iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3632 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF Price Performance
iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $25.39.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.