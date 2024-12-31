IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.20

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IntegraFin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 348 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.80. IntegraFin has a 1 year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 414 ($5.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 369.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.20) to GBX 400 ($5.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.02) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.