Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
Nordson Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ NDSN opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a one year low of $206.80 and a one year high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Insider Transactions at Nordson
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
