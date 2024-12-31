Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a one year low of $206.80 and a one year high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.