Ayala Co. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Ayala Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AYALY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Ayala has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

