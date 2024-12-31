Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 3.4 %
FDIG stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile
