The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Andersons has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens upgraded Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,455.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

