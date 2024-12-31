Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.
