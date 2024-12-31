Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

