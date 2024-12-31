Oregon Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Oregon Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.53.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oregon Bancorp
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.