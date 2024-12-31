Oregon Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

