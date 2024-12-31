Schroder Japan Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.82 (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

Schroder Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 255.46 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.53. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 227 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 266 ($3.34). The company has a market capitalization of £298.53 million, a PE ratio of 655.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.