Schroder Japan Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.82 (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance
Schroder Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 255.46 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.53. Schroder Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 227 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 266 ($3.34). The company has a market capitalization of £298.53 million, a PE ratio of 655.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.
Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile
