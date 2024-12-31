Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $106.03 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

