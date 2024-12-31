First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

In related news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $41,171.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

