First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

