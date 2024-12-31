First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFMH opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
