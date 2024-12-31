Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Stephanie Cuskley acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,971.20. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
