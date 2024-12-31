Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.27.

In other news, Director Stephanie Cuskley acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,971.20. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDGI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.64.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

