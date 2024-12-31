Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 0.2 %

PBL opened at C$23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$17.95 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$622.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.55.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.