Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Life & Banc Split Stock Down 0.5 %

LBS opened at C$9.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.31. Life & Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

