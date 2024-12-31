Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

