Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Tenaz Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
