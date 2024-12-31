Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

