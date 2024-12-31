ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 491.1 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
