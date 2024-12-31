Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,872.0 days.

Amundi Stock Down 0.7 %

Amundi stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. Amundi has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

