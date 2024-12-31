ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $249.95 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $203.20 and a one year high of $349.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average of $252.35.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

