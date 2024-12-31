ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in December

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $249.95 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $203.20 and a one year high of $349.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average of $252.35.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.