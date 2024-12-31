Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 401,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,442.3 days.

Assura Stock Performance

ARSSF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

