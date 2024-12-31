American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) Issues Earnings Results

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $73.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Overseas Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.18%.
American Overseas Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS AOREF opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.47. American Overseas Group has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.
American Overseas Group Company Profile
