American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) Issues Earnings Results

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $73.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Overseas Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.18%.

American Overseas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AOREF opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.47. American Overseas Group has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

American Overseas Group Company Profile

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products through specialty managing general agents and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd.

