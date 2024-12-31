Islamic Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.01 Million (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $76.01 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Islamic Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,858.69 or 0.99449303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,529.05 or 0.99100027 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Islamic Coin Profile

Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,179,401,968 coins and its circulating supply is 1,503,475,324 coins. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Islamic Coin (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,179,357,381.508034 with 1,503,442,219.308445 in circulation. The last known price of Islamic Coin is 0.04997116 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,673,968.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

