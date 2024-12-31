ResearchCoin (RSC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.07 Million

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. ResearchCoin has a total market capitalization of $115.07 million and $760,303.96 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ResearchCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One ResearchCoin token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ResearchCoin Profile

ResearchCoin launched on August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 1.03031846 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $686,104.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ResearchCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ResearchCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

