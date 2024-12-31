Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Elixir deUSD has a market capitalization of $239.89 million and $9.72 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir deUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,858.69 or 0.99449303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,529.05 or 0.99100027 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Token Profile

Elixir deUSD was first traded on June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 239,862,317 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. The official website for Elixir deUSD is www.elixir.xyz.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 239,223,852.79. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 1.00025469 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,524,222.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.