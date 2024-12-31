Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.54 Million

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,858.69 or 0.99449303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,529.05 or 0.99100027 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.04331104 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $7,941,299.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the exchanges listed above.

