Open Loot (OL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.49 Million

Open Loot (OL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Open Loot has a market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $26.61 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Loot has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Loot token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,858.69 or 0.99449303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,529.05 or 0.99100027 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,332,295 tokens. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 257,295,541.8714 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.20483097 USD and is down -8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $25,946,016.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Loot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

