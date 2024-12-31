Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) Price Tops $0.0319 on Exchanges

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $1,346.60 worth of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asia Pacific Electronic Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asia Pacific Electronic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,858.69 or 0.99449303 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93,529.05 or 0.99100027 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Profile

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin launched on June 13th, 2021. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,651,697 tokens. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official message board is t.me/apecoincircl – www.reddit.com/user/apecoin-official. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official Twitter account is @apecoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is www.apecoin.io. The Reddit community for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/apecoin-official.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is 0.03194053 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apecoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Pacific Electronic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asia Pacific Electronic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asia Pacific Electronic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.